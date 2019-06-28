Viking age music consert – Eldrim

During daytime all days of the festival they will be giving short concerts with a cheerful attitude, Espen Winter from Eldrim say.

The dark side

Friday August 9th Eldrim will be giving a concert in the reconstructed boathouse. This concert will take you right back into the Viking age. 10 melodies tell of a tragic love story, a story of longing, love, loss and despair. The audience probably will feel the sadness, the tenderness, the darker side of life – music deeply rooted in the Viking age.

The interest for Viking age music has grown considerably over the last years. This is much thanks to Wardruna (band), who has gained a lot of fans via the tv-serie «Vikings». – We can tell that Wardruna is making way and made it easier for us to surface with our music. The interest we get via our YouTube show that we have friends and followers all over the world, frequently giving positive feedback to Eldrim.

Initially we were a group of friends singing at various occasions. After a while 5 of us decided to form a band and work together on creating music. Eldrim today consists of Espen Winther, Hilde Midtgaard, Jon Levi Pedersen og Thomas Hallberg. After having performed together on numerous stages they released their first album in June 2019; «Kvile». Eldrim also has taken a big leap forward and started performing on larger events.

Moved to tears

-The instruments are home made, Winther tells. The music itself does not have many elements and so the vocal becomes of extra importance. After a concert at Midgardsblot Metal Festival an English metal dude approaced us, tears running on his cheeks. Even though not having understood the lyrics he was deeply moved by the nerve of the song.

Eldrim is looking very much forward to get on stage in Lofoten and hope to move the audience with their music.

Short performances: every day of the festival Where: festival area

Evening concert: Friday evening only. Where: festival area, boathouse NB Tickets sold at the entrance. See lofotr.no for further info and page 13.