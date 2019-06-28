Lofotr Vikingmuseum

You simply can not avoid seeing or miss visiting the largest longhouse of the Viking world.

- Lofotr shares the local Viking age heritage – which has an international touch to it. We aim to share the history and to create interest for the Viking age. This we do not only through our visiting guests but also by contributing to international documentary tv, films, books, magazines, movies and more. You can feel the enthusiasm of Hege Anita Eilertsen, marketing director, as she shares the museum joy of creating knowledge. – How many places in the world can you sail a Viking ship – and can you imagine the fun of it?!!

-Since 1995, the museum has become the most visited museum in Northern Norway, maybe thanks to our philosophy of sharing knowledge through making a living museum, focusing on local yet international history – as the Viking age history is.

Shool classes, tourist groups, locals, students, travel reporters – all are welcome at the museum. -we work hard to engage all, and to make history come alive.

-What about winter, people often ask us, what do you do then? Eilertsen smiles. -The museum is open all year, offering various experiences depending on season. There is always work to do, even though visitor numbers are peaking in summer and are lower in winter. International and local projects, maintainance, marketing, taking care of the farm animals – we are always busy trying to improve your experience at the museum.

Behind the scenes

There are not only Vikings at work in the museum. Operational manager Tom Larsen and his crew has large and many tasks to attend to.

-The upkeeping and upgrading of houses and large outdoor areas demands a lot of resources. During the Vikingfestival Tom and his crew are taking care of «everything». They are the only modern figures to be seen, transporting goods, tents, food, firewood – and all the other task that need to function in order to let the Vikings do their best to create an amazing atmosphere for our visitors and Vikings.

- I am looking forward to every festival, it is a lot of fun also for the operational team. Lots of happy, smiling visitors, Viking from all over the place, lots of fun and activities going on. What is not to like about this?