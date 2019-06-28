In the search of warriors

Ben Clarke travels from Great Britain to Norway to take part in Lofotr Viking festival. Or as he declares: -when weekend start I become Ben again – the rest of the time I am Olaf the Beardless!

-I bring my Viking Boot Camp to the festival. Twice pr day I will demonstrate the use of shields and swords and most importantly – let children of the age 7 – 11 try for themselves. I will introduce them to the fighting style of the Vikings and learn them how to defend themselves in a shield wall, he explain, full of enthusiasm.

When he is not at Lofotr Viking festival, Ben work as a history teacher – specializing in Viking age history. Through his company «Viking School days» he, alias Olaf the Beardless, travels around Great Britain presenting interactive Viking-presentations.

-Olaf is a Viking from the Norweigan coast Helgeland (Northern Norway) who has left Norway and settled down in Great Britain. Here he fights Æthelstan, king of the Anglo-Saxens. Now Olaf has returned to Norway to share his experience in fighting in Great Britain.

In need of warriors

Viking Boot Camp is a training camp that allows the participants to fight either as a Viking or an Anglo-saxon. Olaf is very much looking forward to this. But to arrange such a battle he needs warriors.

Who are you looking for, Olaf?

-I need the small warriors. The really tiny ones. Those who are smaller than you would expect. They have to be very brave. It is totally ok if they are nervous initially as they then have to overcome their fears. They have to give an oath to be part of the group. If they simply give me all they have got I will be impressed. The bravest ones might recieve a Viking bracelet as a token of Olafs recognition.

Started out as a volunteer

The first time Clarke took part in Lofotr Vikingfestival he was a volunteer worker. – Since I work professionally with Viking age history and children I was offered the possibilty to come back again. This year will be my 3rd at the Vikingfestival. I see more and more people come and take part every year, which truly brings me joy! It is such a pleasure to meet Vikings and visitors of all ages and from every part of the world.

The Viking Boot Camp will be conducted in English language – but Olaf have also learned some Norwegian and has never experienced any trouble with having warriors that speak different languages. He welcomes all, girls and boys between ca the age of 7 – 11 to learn how to fight like a Viking!