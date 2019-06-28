Fight show, action and Norse Gods

The sound of the swords clashing together. The warriors giving it all fighting eachother. On the battlefield, Vibeke Koehler and Kjell Braahten shows no mercy when going into war!

The performance «Mead and bacon» is showing a less machochistic version of the big, brave, strong warriors. Even the Norse Gods and the mythology are being slightly questioned.

-We are having some fun talking – or fighting that is – about what really goes on in Valhalla. What happens when Særimne the pig disappears and the goat vanishes into thin air? From where will the Valhalla chef get ingredients to cook? And even worse – how will the get sufficent mead? The warriors love their mead and bacon!

- The crisis is a fact and our audience will be served a real battle as the Vikings are trying to solve this situation. The audience will not have to fight, I assure you, but still will be contributing to the show.

- Last year, a young girl got so engaged and angry over the whole situation that she literally ran after the Viking chef and chased him around the camp, Vibeke laughs out load.

The Norse Gods

Koehler and Braathen, who is a musician, work together in creating various performances. They share these performances through a mix of music, storytelling and mythology.

-We do like our Norse mythology but we also like to mix and compare with mythology from all over the world. The music is imporant and Kjell uses replicas of Viking instruments. Melodies and music have a universal language and so we can share with people of different nationalities, languages, cultures and ages, Koehler tell us.

- For the festival we are bringing a story with many layers. Without giving it all away I can reveal that the Gods are handing out benefits and goodies to the people – but there is one important character that actually oversleeps! How will he secure his part of the goods?

- In the story, strong female characters and Einar Lodbruk will appear. And, we will actually share with you what the Norse Gods did not tell, Koehler finishes.