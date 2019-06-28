Exploring the Viking lifestyle

A «Vikinglag» is a club, or association, of people getting together around their common interest; the Viking age. Vikinglag excist all of over Norway.

Lofoten Vikinglag is with almost 50 members the largest one in Northern Norway. The members get a chance to dive into the history and learn about the mythical Viking age.

-We are a group of persons who share a common interest; the Viking age, Chieftain of Lofoten Vikinglag, Cathrine Waage-Risjord says.

The Vikings are mostly known for being warriors, sailors and pirates but a lesser known and appreciated fact is that the Vikings also were farmers. Some of the most valuable knowledge we take from this is how the Vikings lived of the nature, how they managed to use herbs and plants for medicine, food and coloring of yarn and linen, i.e.

-being engaged in the Viking age means that we also take some of the knowhow into our daily lives. What resources did they find and how they used them, for food and for other stuff.

Daily life detox

A growing number of people take interest in the Viking age. To become a member of Lofoten Vikinglag, no knowledge is required.

-Everyone looking for a break from streamlined everyday life has a great starting point. You do absolutely not need to be an expert, historian, archaeologist or other – a slight interest for the Viking age would do. We learn as we go, Cathrine says.

Lofoten Vikinglag has members between the age 0 -71.

– We learn history as we work on different projects and we learn from eachother. As the only Vikinglag in Norway they also have avikinglag for children.

-The young ones experiences a culture, a lifestyle that is in many ways completely opposide the normal, nowaday life. We all look out for eachother, and there is time enough to recognize each and everyone, who they are and what they do. Cellphones, watches or calendars are far away from Viking life. In fact, Viking life has become a digital detox.

-We make our stuff the way the Vikings did. We enjoy cooking over open fire, eating healthy food and spending quality time together.

-For me, the best part is that my family are part of his hobby too. It is great to enjoy time together, and also to see that I have made life long friends in the Vikinglaget, Cathrine smiles.

During the festival you will encounter Lofoten Vikinglag Vikings in their camp and when conducting the daily Håløyg-games. We will be doing various activities such as making glass beads, needlebinding, tablet weaving – and more. Please come by and see us, is Cathrine’s greeting to all visitors.