Evening program

Wednesday August 7

Concert: The Dubhlinn Moorings

The Celtic band The Dubhlinn Moorings will give us a musical celebration of the connection between Ireland and the Vikings, who came to settle in much of the country ca 800 AD. The band album «Thomas More Reimagined» became no. 1 on Irish ITunes hitlist.

The band invites to an evening in the forest, with tall, dark threes, a fire going – and the sound of traditional fluetes, accordion Bodhrán-drum and vocals singing in old Irish language.

Where: The forest by the Festival-area

When: Wednesday 9:00 PM

Price: NOK 100 (tickets to be bought on arrival).

Refreshments sold.

Clothing: for outdoor occasion

Thursday August 8

Storynight in the forest

Take in the atmosphere between the tall threes, the fire and the stories of the Norse Gods. Magnus and Ole are the storytellers of the evening – join them for a travel into the Viking age.

Where: The forest by the Festival-area

When: Thursday 9:30 PM

Price: adults NOK 100 /16 y.o.: NOK 50 (tickets to be bought on arrival).

Refreshments sold.

Clothing: for outdoor occasion

Firenight

When the evening is at its darkest, Björke gives his spectaculare fireshow! Be there!

Where: Outside the Viking chieftain’s longhouse/nearby

When: Thursday 11:00 PM (after storynight)

Price: voluntary contribution to the artist

Clothing: for outdoor occasion

Friday August 9

Consert Eldrim

Based on the very new album «Kvile» (released June 8th), Eldrim leads us through a demanding love story: longing, love, loss and death. Historical instruments, a strong vocal. Be moved by this band and their strong, dark and sensitive music.

Where : Festival area, boathouse

When: Friday 10:00 PM

Price: NOK 150 (tickets to be bought on arrival).

Refreshments sold.

Clothing: for outdoor occasion