Evening program

Wednesday August 7
Concert: The Dubhlinn Moorings
The Celtic band The Dubhlinn Moorings will give us a musical celebration of the connection between Ireland and the Vikings, who came to settle in much of the country ca 800 AD. The band album «Thomas More Reimagined» became no. 1 on Irish ITunes hitlist.
The band invites to an evening in the forest, with tall, dark threes, a fire going – and the sound of traditional fluetes, accordion Bodhrán-drum and vocals singing in old Irish language.
Where: The forest by the Festival-area
When: Wednesday 9:00 PM
Price: NOK 100 (tickets to be bought on arrival).
Refreshments sold.
Clothing: for outdoor occasion
Thursday August 8
Storynight in the forest
Take in the atmosphere between the tall threes, the fire and the stories of the Norse Gods. Magnus and Ole are the storytellers of the evening – join them for a travel into the Viking age.
Where: The forest by the Festival-area
When: Thursday 9:30 PM
Price: adults NOK 100 /16 y.o.: NOK 50 (tickets to be bought on arrival).
Refreshments sold.
Clothing: for outdoor occasion
Firenight
When the evening is at its darkest, Björke gives his spectaculare fireshow! Be there!
Where: Outside the Viking chieftain’s longhouse/nearby
When: Thursday 11:00 PM (after storynight)
Price: voluntary contribution to the artist
Clothing: for outdoor occasion
Friday August 9
Consert Eldrim
Based on the very new album «Kvile» (released June 8th), Eldrim leads us through a demanding love story: longing, love, loss and death. Historical instruments, a strong vocal. Be moved by this band and their strong, dark and sensitive music.
Where : Festival area, boathouse
When: Friday 10:00 PM
Price: NOK 150 (tickets to be bought on arrival).
Refreshments sold.
Clothing: for outdoor occasion