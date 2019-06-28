Drawing competition

The participants compete in making the best Viking age picture. -Some of last years work really, really impressed me and I hope to get the same kind of results this year.

There are four age groups (ages: 0-8 , 9-12, 13 -16, 17 +). Participants may either sit in Olaf’s tent and do their drawings, or send them to Olaf via email before the festival: vikingfestival@lofotr.no The best drawings will be rewarded with nice prizes, seasonal tickets or other from the Vikingmuseum.